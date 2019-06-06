It's the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, “Operation Overlord.” D-Day always fascinated me.

I still remember the day I pulled the D-Day book off the shelf at Albert Schweitzer Elementary School Library in Levittown in the Neshaminy School District. Within the pages of this book were pictures of the events of June 6, 1944. Mrs. Zimmerman, the librarian, explained that many men died storming the beaches. Some were from the same small town in Virginia. She said they were known as the “Bedford Boys.“

My father would always talk about his cousin whose landing craft was vaporized on June 6. We would visit his name on the Wall of the Unknowns at the American Cemetery. I would listen intently to neighbors in Levittown or veterans that my dad and I would encounter on trips to Willow Grove and McGuire air bases, Fort Dix, or the Philadelphia Shipyard tell their D-Day stories.

The fear still coming through their young but aged faces. The reverence for their fallen buddies and comrades was obvious. They stated to a man, “Those that didn’t come home were heroes.“ Some would not talk but their eyes would, which was just as telling.

Occasionally, a tear would slowly fall down their cheeks, acknowledging the horrors they bore witness to. Their memories would be gauged in reference to D-Day. “I got hit in Africa and missed the invasion,” or “I hit Europe D-Day plus 20.”

As a kid, I knew it was a big day. During my first visit to Normandy without my father, I met a Ranger at Pointe Du Hoc. With his permission, we shadowed him as we walked across the pock-marked land. He retraced his steps from the cliff to the access road and into the fields past the access road. After the war, he returned to California and rarely left his Salinas Lettuce Farm.

During my second trip to Normandy, I signed into the guest book at the cemetery and found that on the line above mine was a Jones from Yardley. I lived in Yardley at the time and was amazed that two random travelers from the same small town could end up signing in right after each other. I immediately thought of the boys that Mrs. Zimmerman told me about from the small town of Bedford, Virginia.

My last trip to Normandy, we were told by the owner of the Roosevelt Café on Utah Beach that they discovered a small bunker in the back of the café that contained signatures of GIs that made this bunker a temporary shelter. He showed us where the bunker was. Names of GIs, their hometowns and, of course, the iconic “Kilroy was here.“ The towns were from all over the U.S. — Florida, New York, Utah and Virginia. Maybe, the lesson learned is that we are all Americans first.

This was the first Memorial Day that I don’t have a connection to a member of the greatest generation. The last of my connections passed last summer. Ironically, he was a D-Day veteran. One day, we will all be orphaned from this generation; and hopefully, we have learned the cost of freedom, act accordingly and not get into foolish political squabbles but move America forward.

I’m still fascinated about the D-Day invasion. The Bedford Boys and all those who lost their lives on Utah Beach, “Bloody” Omaha, Pointe Du Hoc — in the air and on the sea that day — and the D-Day veterans who have since passed shall never be forgotten and are heroes.

Thank you to all our veterans.

Tom Oliver of Normandy Horse Farms is a resident of Washington Crossing.