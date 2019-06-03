Erie Refocused's prescription for putting a floor under Erie's faltering real estate market and reversing decline centers on strengthening the downtown core so that Erie again becomes a community of choice, not a place to flee.

That means finessing its transit for pedestrian and cyclists, shoring up its assets like historic architecture and connecting the amenities on the shining bayfront with downtown. It means cultivating a vibrant array of market-rate housing attractive to young workers and also giving them a reason to be downtown beyond work.

Maybe because the winters are so long and so hard, Erieites are adept at wringing every ounce joy and leisure from the region's brief, glorious summers. That is seen in the crowds that flock to Presque Isle beaches, coastal wineries, summer concert series and sunny SeaWolves games. We skim around Presque Isle Bay in sail and speed boats or cycle city streets and rural byways.

Mostly it is seen in events. The cities storied ethnic heritage is honored in beloved festivals that celebrate the immigrants who came to Erie and found opportunity. Pasta fagioli, pierogis, polka and more can be had at the gatherings that began with the Troika Russian Festival and will end with the Erie Irish Festival in September.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has been building a repertoire of new occasions to come downtown, especially through its popular summer block parties.

This summer, the partnership is experimenting with a fresh slate of summer programming that shows both imagination and promise. Organized under the headings of Get Connected, Get Active, Get Creative and Get Down, the events, scheduled and pop-up, encourage residents to patronize local businesses and come together to exercise or listen to music in central and scenic locations. Children and teens are not forgotten. Get Created includes story-reading sessions and downtown dances.

One Get Connected idea that really stands out is "1650-Friday," which encourages people to spend at least $16.50 at businesses in the 16501, 16504 and 16507 zip codes on the first Friday of June, July and August. In exchange, you’ll be entered in a raffle for prizes.

Suburban sprawl and the isolating capacity of our technology have eroded ties nourished in neighborhoods of old. This growing new infrastructure of events, paired existing amenities like Erie's downtown restaurants and night spots and cultural and sports venues, are helping to create a new center of gravity and stability.

Check out listings published each week in Showcase. Keep tabs on what the Downtown Partnership is doing. Erie's fortunes won't reverse on their own and they are doomed with a failed core. Want to see new life in Erie? Bring your life — your interests and appetites and cash — downtown.