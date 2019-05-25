Tree reprieve: Girard Borough Council had planned to have 412 trees removed from Waterworks Park, and had even moved to seek bids for the work.

That didn't sit well with some park users and nature lovers who began rallying to save the trees. To their credit, council members heeded the public's concerns and put the plans on hold pending further study.

Of the 412 trees marked for removal, 71 are damaged by the emerald ash borer beetle. The rest are healthy trees that were to be sold to pay for the removal and to thin the canopy so younger trees get more light.

"What they've marked to cut down are the best trees," Girard resident Issy Lawrie told reporter Valerie Myers. "If they take the best trees, the forest will never be the same."

Borough Council voted Monday to work with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop a management plan for trees in the heavily forested park. No trees will be removed unless or until the management plan recommends it.

"That is a good option," Lawrie said.

He said what? An Erie credit union executive took to an online forum last week to express vehement opinions about labor negotations between the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., which now owns the former GE Transportation plant in Lawrence Park.

Trent Mason bashed union members as "union bullies" and "UE fools." He also referred to them as "dinosaurs" who cling to "a disgusting and corrupt relic of a bygone day."

Everyone's entitled to their opinion, right? The problem was that Mason was chief marketing officer of Widget Financial, a credit union founded in 1936 by and for General Electric employees. Until 2013, in fact, it was known as the General Electric Federal Credit Union.

By the morning after his online post, Mason was out of a job. That leaves only an obvious question: What was he thinking?

Hanging tough: Former Cathedral Prep athletic standout Ian Malesiewski has been through a lot in the almost three years since a wrestling accident damaged his spinal cord. He remains paralyzed from the chest down.

But he's fighting through it in inspiring fashion. That's reflected in him being named one of three ambassadors for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's "See Us" campaign aimed at dispelling misconceptions and stereotypes about people with disabilities.

Malesiewski recently finished his freshman year at the University of Miami, where he's studying neurosciences. He said he hasn't decided whether to go to medical school or become a spinal chord injuries researcher.

In the meantime, he's working with therapists to get stronger.

"I need to be as fit as possible so when a cure is found, I will be ready," he said.

Bravo.