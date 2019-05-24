I first used a roundabout on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Canada many, many years ago. It seemed intimidating, but I negotiated it without any difficulties. I also have used them in Ohio and in Erie County. Two-lane traffic circles are a little more exacting; one just needs to be slightly more cautious and observant.

The basic purpose is to keep traffic moving in an organized and continuous fashion. Primarily, it is a vehicular management tool. Pedestrian concerns are incidental. It's about flow and constant movement of vehicles. Consequently, it is most advantageous in nonresidential areas and those with extremely minimal foot traffic. Additionally, compared to traditional intersections, more land and concrete are required.

How easy is it to cross a traffic circle quickly on foot? Well, if the circle at Millfair Road and Route 5 is any example, not easy. What about if you are disabled?

What does Erie desire for the bayfront and downtown Erie? The city claims to want easy pedestrian access from the bayfront to downtown and vice versa. Do traffic circles advance this objective? Are roundabouts a hindrance to leisurely and simple access to these destinations?

On the wish list, pedestrian bridges (crosswalks) have been suggested. However, unless done simultaneously with building a traffic circle, prior to, or in lieu of, it will likely remain a wish.

What do you want for Erie?

— David Szymanowski, Erie

Third World migrants will

turn U.S. into Third World

With regards to Cloyd Rose's letter, "We need more, not fewer immigrants to fill jobs":

The writer makes many positive statements about immigrants, but leaves out any proof to back it up. For example, he states "America is not full and never will be. We will always need workers to fill positions at the bottom." Clearly that's a call for open borders.

He does not realize one-half of the world lives on less than $5 a day. You import the Third World, you become the Third World. Clearly, we have to have a cap. He referenced dairy farmers' claim that "you won't get milk if we don't have foreign workers." Then explain how we did it before without foreign workers and without the technology of self-milking automation and modern farm equipment?

The fact that people are drinking less milk has more to do with trends and other options.

He states refugees "will pay taxes and boost the economy." Again, how does anyone earning 50 percent of the poverty line become anything other than a net cost to the state considering all of the taxpayer benefits they will be eligible for when they eventually do become citizens? Also, while they are undocumented, many work under the table. According to a CNN report, Mexicans alone sent home $26 billion (outpacing their oil exports). That is money not spent here or wherever they work. In some Central American countries, it is one third of gross domestic product.

The writer's assertions certainly benefit businesses, but come at the expense of driving down wages and additional public taxes. If immigration is left uncontrolled, we will become like the countries they all ran away from.

— Gordon Merritt, North East

Pa. property tax laws

leave seniors homeless

We live in a society that is considered civilized, but I wonder how long Pennsylvania can impose homelessness on its elderly who are no longer able to pay the school property tax on their homes. As long as people are young and working, they can manage the school tax. When they become seniors, their homes become subject to seizure by elected politicians. But even younger people with families can barely manage the school tax, and it makes it very difficult for new homebuyers.

Republican state Reps. Wendi Thomas and Frank Farry are looking to introduce legislation to help older homeowners in Pennsylvania. It would freeze property tax increases for seniors over 65. Wow, thanks — with a plan like that, you can keep your extremely high property tax.

The left-leaning Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, though, says that plan would raise taxes on the middle class, so it proposes a complicated progressive tax scheme known as the Fair Share Tax plan, which would make state-level income taxation more progressive. Supposedly, it would generate an additional $2.2 billion in state income, which would do nothing to solve the current problem.

Both are bad ideas. That's why proponents of killing the school property tax regularly propose replacing it by increasing state-level taxes. It is absolutely vital to keep people from losing their homes and have a viable solution for long-term, sustainable funding of public education. No tax should have the power to leave you homeless.

— Daniel Hotchkiss, Erie