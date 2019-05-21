Not a "witch hunt," special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation yielded 37 indictments.

George Dickey Jr.'s letter was typical Trumpian rhetoric. He said the Democrats wasted two years on a "witch hunt." Not a "witch hunt," special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation yielded 37 indictments.

Three of President Donald Trump's aides are in prison. His lawyer is in prison. And 13 Russian nationals can't return to the U.S or they will be arrested for election tampering. There are 12 indictments still under seal. And hundreds of former federal prosecutors said Trump would be indicted if he were not in office.

Some witch hunt! Oh, and Hillary Clinton did win, the popular vote, by 3 million votes!

— S.J. Will, Erie

Regarding the double-barrel blast leveled at the valiant Peg Mitchell in a letter to the editor published on April 29.

Democratic socialists have a hard time with truth. That's why they avoid it in their media sources. It's the wall they will build to guard against hearing it. Heaven forbid they read or listen to anyone they disagree with. A century of failures proves nothing to them. In their vain egotism, they feel they can make it work. They just need more time. The time that comes after they first quiet those who dissent.

Then Peg Mitchell writes a letter suggesting that Democrats support abortion. How dare she? And to voice this in church, where the religious faithful meet to learn to be more like Jesus Christ? Who would do such a thing?

The holy sacrifice of the Mass is the representation of Jesus offering of himself on the cross to open for us the possibility of eternal life with him in heaven. As Jesus would not tolerate the vendors in the temple, he also threatens with millstones the destructors of innocents.

It would seem that Mitchell is doing something similar — following Jesus' example of self-sacrifice. But she is no snowflake and will not go gently into that good night. People of her time were built of sterner stuff. She is sacrificing in order to help others see the truth. Don't be angry with her attempts to help others recognize it, even if you won't and it makes you feel uneasy. That's just God's way of trying to get your attention.

We would be thankful and honored to have her sit in a pew with my family and friends. May God continue to bless her in this fearless effort.

— Mark J. Schumacher, Erie

Earth is estimated to be 4 billion years old. During all of those years, the climate has been changing. So yes, climate change is real. However, we only have a statistically insignificant 200 years or so of accurate weather data for Erie. So we don't really know what the "average" weather has been in Erie the past 4 billion years. We do know that Lake Erie was formed by a retreating glacier about 14,000 years ago.

During that ice age, which lasted more than 100,000 years, it was really cold in Erie. A third of the U.S. (including Erie County) and all of Canada were under a mile or two of ice. For variety in your weather, just compare that ice age to the age of reptiles when there was no ice anywhere on the planet for 186 million years. Antarctica was covered by a forest and had an average temperature in the mid 50s — not unlike Erie's current weather.

Today on Antarctica, the average temperatures are estimated to range from about 10 degrees to a rather chilly minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Still some scientists declare our current climate to be a sacred planetary normal that cannot be allowed to change. They are wrong.

On May 31, 2016, an article appeared in the Washington Times titled, "Scientists find evidence of global warming on Mars." The cause is likely the sun — that ball of fire in the sky that contains 99.8 percent of the mass of our solar system — not SUVs or cows or the Mars rover.

Don't get me wrong, humans can have a small impact on our weather and no doubt anything that cleans the environment is good. But the simple truth is that until we can control the heat output of the sun, we cannot control the temperature on Earth.

— Donald Moczulski, Erie

I am a Kent State University alumnus. I was very disappointed that the Erie Times-News' May 4 "This Day In History" column made no mention of that historic and tragic day in 1970 when Ohio National Guardsmen shot and killed four students and wounded nine others during a campus anti-Vietnam War demonstration.

"Tin soldiers and Nixon's coming. We're finally on our own." Once again, after so many years, I felt some of that aloneness just a few days ago.

— Jim Mack, Millcreek