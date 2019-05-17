Beaver County residents, open your eyes and ears to the nonsense emanating from the courthouse.

Brighton Township is not out to tax schools, churches, etc. It is trying to protect its residents from an unfunded mandate that came from Washington, D.C. The federal Environmental Protection Agency told the state Department of Environmental Protection (and all states) that they must control water runoff. DEP told Brighton Township that it must control water runoff.

So who gets to pay? We, the residents. And where does the money come from to pay for this nonsense? From your pocket and mine.

No land mass is exempt. Is the millage raised and thus your taxes, or is it shared by a flat fee for each parcel? Personally, I'll go for the flat fee so all can contribute instead of a tax increase so I can pay for a tax-exempt entity that contributes to the problem.

You better check with your decision makers to see how much of the burden you get to carry. Big Brother (EPA, DEP) is putting his hand in your pocket. Think about bigger government when and if you vote.

Jerry Fisher, Brighton Township