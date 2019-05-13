"The President is an Agent of Russia!" "He's a traitor!" "He is guilty of obstruction!"

For two full years, America was drowning in a continual stream of bad news about President Donald Trump.

For two years, Trump reacted forcefully by rejecting all accusations and called them a "hoax."

What were we to believe? It felt like we were getting water-boarded.

Lies, deceptions, distortions, rumors, conspiracies, insults and more lies have ruled. The chasm between truth and lies deepened every month.

This writer never believed any of it from the very beginning and lost liberal friends as a result.

The accusers: Schiff, Waters, Pelosi, Schumer, Swalwell, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Brennan, and Clapper for starters.

The media: Cuomo, Maddow, Lemmon, Matthews, O'Donnell, Cooper, Reid, Scarborough, Brzezinski, the Wolf and many more on CNN and MSNBC.

At first, all the Democrats wanted to see FBI Director James Comey fired.

Then they saw him as a strategy to impeach Trump.

But Rod Rosenstein got into the spotlight and needed their support.

Soon, the Democrats recognized their real "hero" was Robert Mueller, Special Counsel, and they had to protect him from being fired by Trump.

Mueller was conducting one of the most comprehensive investigations into a president's conduct in U.S. history with a team of FBI agents, 18 Department of Justice lawyers doing 500 interviews and issuing 500 subpoenas. Mueller had virtually unlimited resources to dig into every aspect of Trump's life.

Then William Barr was approved by Congress to be our new Attorney General.

The explosion happened when Barr released his summary of the findings by Mueller and his team.

It turns out, to the abject dismay of all Democrats, Mueller didn't find any crime. None. Trump or any member of his family were not going to be indicted for anything.

Democrats are humiliated, angry and disgusted. Their political bias, revenge and contempt is extreme.

Trump says it was all the greatest hoax in U.S. political history. From his first moment as president, he said he was being wiretapped. Everyone laughed. He was crazy.

Trump gets the last laugh.

Now the reckoning to come: The DOJ/FBI high officials may have committed spying on a political campaign without a reasonable predicate. Spying on Americans scares many in Washington D.C. The extent of such abuse could be nothing short of breathtaking.

We are not done by any stretch.

The Democrats are in trouble and they fear Barr more than Trump. Therefore, the Democrats must keep beating the drums and make as much noise as they see danger ahead.

The DOJ's IG Report is due in May. Then you have Barr's investigations. Plus, there are several other investigations being supported by private and government groups. Trump will join the fray by declassifying many, if not all, the related documents involved in the Mueller investigation, FBI actions, interviews and such.

It will be a long, hot summer. The slow, drip-drip of scandal will unfold.

Coinciding with all this is the array of 22 Democratic presidential candidates who are being smothered by all the good economic news.

In two years, Trump has turned an anemic economy from Obama into a powerhouse with GDP growth pushing 3 percent annually, lowest unemployment figures in 50-plus years, wage growth over 3 percent, while creating 5.4 million jobs (nearly half a million in manufacturing), and all without a hint of inflation.

None of the experts thought it could happen.

It seems that desperate Democrats are in a free-for-all to give free stuff to all who will listen. To many observers, it is nothing more than pandering to voters.

The challenge will be for the Democratic Party to determine if they can get serious about real policy changes that are practical, realistic problem solvers while retaining financial responsibility.

Will they move away from incessant cries for "democratic socialism," blaming all opponents as "racists," and masking Trump's economic progress with cries of lost "morality?"

All of this is shaping the 2020 election to be another circus.

Consider the realistic upside: Trump pulls off an effective trade agreement with China to compliment the USMCA with Mexico and Canada; Barr indicts several former FBI officials for political crimes; the economy continues or improves its track record; the Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump on several pending cases; Congress passes some kind of reasonable immigration bill, and there is no major flare-up in the Middle East.

The realistic downside: Congress fails to pass any immigration bill; any new healthcare plan gets delayed to 2021; no infrastructure plan is passed, and we must take military action somewhere.

No matter what side you are on, if Trump wins, we all win.

John Shoemaker can be reached at Shoerfid@yahoo.com.