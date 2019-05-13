Nurses around the country are up in arms on social media over a tactless comment made on April 16 by a state senator, Maureen Walsh (16th District, Walla Walla), in Olympia, Washington. While urging adoption of an amendment to SHB 1155, which, among other things, would meddle with overtime worked by nurses, and regulate the frequency and length of breaks, Walsh said:

“I understand… making sure that we have ‘rest breaks’ and things like that. But I also understand that we need to care for patients first and foremost… I would submit to you that those [critical-access hospital] nurses probably do get breaks! They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day!”

The amendment she was arguing for would have exempted from the mandates of SHB 1155 those hospitals having fewer than 25 beds in underserved, generally rural, areas. She believes that the bill threatens the financial viability and continued operation of hospitals matching that description. But it was the blunder of those 11 words about card-playing and the picture they drew that set off the fireworks.

State senator Walsh’s website invites comments. I obliged: “I read of your comment re ‘nurses playing cards.’ I’ve been a pediatrician for 20+ years. Worked in the Chicago suburbs and a rural area in Pennsylvania. The bedside nurses I have been privileged to work alongside are heroes. Run, cry, and sweat in their shoes. You owe them and every patient to whom they have shown mercy a full and public apology.”

Physicians like me see bedside nurses in a very different light than the one cast by Senator Walsh’s ill-considered remark. They work alongside us in the terribly stressful emergencies where we try to save the lives of patients who are at the very edge of dying. They perform every unenviable task imaginable. In our era, they attend to the minutiae of charts well beyond the end of their shifts. In fact, the demands of the field have become so burdensome that, like physicians, nurses are fleeing for greener pastures.

There’s an irony in this case. Just before inserting her foot in her mouth, Senator Walsh was making a valid point. Demanding that critical-access hospitals in rural areas adhere to the one-size-fits-all rules of SHB 1155 could have a negative impact on access to medical care in rural Washington. It could reinforce trends in American healthcare that are driving the closures of rural hospitals and leaving the sick in those areas out of luck. Sometimes nursing and physician advocacy groups even support such shortsighted measures, ignoring both the economic implications and the opinions of nurses and physicians who have boots on the ground and must deal directly with patients.

This is a nationwide problem regardless of whether states expand Medicaid — the measure that some mistakenly argue can stem the tide of closures. But of the 10 states experiencing the most closures — actual or threatened — of rural hospitals, half have expanded Medicaid. This would tend to reinforce a popular impression that the standard government practice of throwing more taxpayer money at a problem does less to get something done than to create the mirage of having done “something.”

When speaking from the bully pulpit, Senator Walsh must realize that it is tactless comments such as hers that help to make the profession of politics among the least respected in America. They distract attention from a larger point on which a very high percentage of thinking and informed Americans agree — one-size-fits-all government mandates are bad policy.

Reports over the Easter weekend indicate that Senator Walsh has attempted to undo the damage, although something more in the way of an explicit apology would be welcome.

Incidentally, nurses at the bedside enjoy a high favorability rating, as do practicing physicians. Giving both a say in policy would advance the cause of responsible and effective reform of healthcare. One wonders what the senator’s mother would say. She was a registered nurse.

Marion Mass, M.D.; Bucks County pediatrician; co-founder, Practicing Physicians of America. Member of this paper’s editorial board.