I recently shared some of my dad's sayings referring to the unique quotes baby boomers were privy to hear from their parents. Setting up the last two sentences I just remembered, I return all readers to Lower Bucks County to a time of its growth that its millennials can only imagine from history and their remaining heritage's storytellers.

Levittown's community, set just south of the only major highway of what is now Business Route 1, secluded its residents from the beauty of the country by offering all whatever they needed without crossing said throughway. The other two byways of any consequence in Levittown were Trenton and Newportville, now called New Falls.

My dad, along with many other parents, occasionally drove the family on a leisurely ride through the country on a Sunday afternoon. Such a simple task was merely accomplished going north of Route 1 in Langhorne or traversing the tunnel in Fallsington. Farms, fields, woods and no humanity abounded as far as the eye could see for the next umpteen miles and hours of travel.

Weekdays, dads worked during the late ’50s and early ’60s while the moms stayed home and took care of the kids. There was no need for a second car in any driveway. All of the thoroughfares experienced minimal traffic. Mid-’60s and on, the pressure for another family car arrived, and wives started working, and moms began driving kids to school and shopping before picking them up.

My father recognized the change, and his reaction on any drive during a weekday afternoon after noticing the increased business of Levittown's small byways was, "Where is everybody going? Doesn't anybody work anymore?"

Those two sentences tell the whole story about how growth of a community can become such a detriment to the peacefulness and memories of better times.

Michael J. Barrett

Levittown