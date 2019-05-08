Setting record straight on 'rain tax' pledge

Recently, the Clean Stormwater Flood and Reduction Act was established (also referred to as the “rain tax”). Fortunately, for the residents of Evesham, we have no reason to establish a stormwater utility, nor should we allow politicians to exploit this serious issue by asking for a pledge against it.

Water is one of our most precious and threatened commodities. With over 60 percent of the state's water pollution being attributed to stormwater, we must all be good stewards of our environment.

In Evesham, I can proudly say we have been ahead of other municipalities since 2008 when it comes to stormwater management and are becoming the model across New Jersey to keep these practices sustainable.

If there is a proposal by our legislators who want to strengthen our efforts to address stormwater management and build further incentives or alternatives, I would gladly work with my colleagues in support of those efforts.

Communities pay heavy prices for a lack of accurate information and rhetoric that can warp a town’s image. Evesham is my home, and I consider it my duty and privilege as one of your elected members of the Township Council to ensure good policy practices that are fiscally responsible, attentive to our community, and well-positioned for the future, regardless of politics and partisanship.

Heather Cooper

Deputy mayor

Evesham



Why don't we just use the word 'people'?

The United States will never gain equality for people. Everything is reported according to race, ethnicity or religion.

By 2050, there will be more African-Americans, Latinos, etc., than whites. On and on it goes. Why don't we just use the word "people"?

The only people that need to know your race, ethnicity or religion are your family, your doctor or the police.

Monika Poulson

Mount Holly