Motorists traveling the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Gateway Exit 2 and Cranberry Township Exit 28 will be restricted to a single lane in both directions starting Monday.

Turnpike officials said the single-lane restrictions will be in place through November while crews resurface the road. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Some work could also take place on Saturday nights, if necessary.

This resurfacing project between mileposts 9 and 19 will be done in two-mile increments by crews from Lindy Paving of New Galilee, Turnpike officials said.