I am sick of right-wing cancer like Larry Hopkins, leader of United Constitutional Patriots militia, and pipe bomb maker Cesar Sayoc and others trying to murder fellow Americans George Soros, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

I hear crickets from conservative Bucks County Courier Times vent writers who claim the left is dangerous, yet can't name one. Smoke and mirrors spin. Remember, Democrats denounced the shooting at the Republican softball practice. Silence from the Republicans means they approve of their actions. Shame on you and I am ashamed of once being a Republican.

Hank Schrandt

Newtown