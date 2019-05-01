I am writing to oppose the passage by the state Legislature of a bill that will greatly increase the price of electricity to my company, Ellwood Group Inc.

We use large quantities of electricity in our electric arc furnaces in New Castle and Irvine, where we make steel parts for large equipment. We employ over 1,000 people in western Pennsylvania.

The proposed bill would require electric utilities to purchase power from nuclear generators, even though this is much more expensive than power supplied from gas-fired electricity generators. Nuclear generators today supply 40 percent of the power generated in Pennsylvania, while gas-fired plants produce 30 percent.

The nuclear generators cannot produce power as cheaply as gas-fired plants. They are asking the Legislature to require electricity ratepayers to hand over millions in cash to the nuclear plants. Yet, a reliable source indicates that Pennsylvania nuclear plants earned some $680 million in gross profits in 2018.

Why is the Legislature playing favorites, taking money from companies like Ellwood Group and handing it to nuclear generators? We have our own needs to reinvest in modern equipment to fight foreign competition. We are not asking the state to give us a cash handout to pay for those new investments, or to bail us out for bad investment decisions in the past.

There is plenty of cheap, clean natural gas available in Pennsylvania. Let’s use it. I would request that the state Legislature please let the free market determine the price of energy.

David Barensfeld, Ellwood Group Inc. chairman