Support and gratitude for Kim's service



I continue to be both thankful and proud that Andy Kim was elected to serve as our 3rd Congressional District representative. Not only did Kim “hit the ground running” on the first day he was sworn in, but he also continues to hold fast to the many promises he made to the district both prior to and since his election.

First and foremost among them is his holding of pledged monthly town halls in varying locations, with differing voter leanings, as well as his dedication to affordable health care for all, including those with pre-existing conditions.

On April 17, along with a number of stops at schools and other local outlets, Kim met with several of his constituents at the B'nai B'rith Elmwood House in Evesham, a senior-citizen HUD/low-income assisted apartment complex at which this writer’s mother was a resident for some 10 years.

Kim listened to, and was moved by, the stories shared by some of the residents regarding how concerned they are that the continued support for such things as Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security and funding for low-income housing may be cut. He has pledged his backing for these programs, and thus far he has followed through in both word and deed on those promises.

In return, Kim needs our continued support and gratitude for being a representative not just for some but for all of his constituents.

Laura Beverage

Medford

Blame Obama, Hillary, Mueller for gas prices

About a year ago, when the price of gas at the pump was low, Donald Trump took all of the credit. He even told some great tale that he tricked the Saudis into boosting production.

Well, the cost of gas has skyrocketed, and his silence is deafening. He's trying to figure a way to blame Obama, Hillary or Mueller.

Harvey Sackner

Willingboro