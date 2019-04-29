Look for a 14-page special section about nurses on May 3.

You will meet several important people Friday in the Erie Times-News and on www.GoErie.com.

People like Melissa Altadonna, Amanda Adams and Katelyn McCarthy.

They are all nurses who are part of a 14-page special section that will be included with Friday's newspaper. The section advances National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to May 12, and celebrates the contributions of nurses across the region. You'll find all the articles at www.GoErie.com/topics/nurses-week as well.

Several of the stories are written by the nurses themselves.

You will read oncology nurses from UPMC Hamot's Hillman Cancer Center as they talk about their jobs, and the lessons they've learned.

"My oncology patients have taught me what is important in nursing and in life: strength, courage and hope," said Jodi Vargo, RN.

And you will meet Judy Butler, an emergency room nurse at Millcreek Community Hospital for the past eight years who spent 15 months in Iraq as a combat nurse.

"We were bombed every day," the former U.S. Army nurse recalls of her time in the Green Zone in Baghdad. She helped treat sniper wounds to women and children, and "horrendous injuries — arms and legs that were blown off."

And then there is the story of Jacob Thompson, a student at Great Lakes Institute of Technology, who was inspired to pursue a career in nursing after assisting his grandfather with his end-of-life comfort and care. "It just kind of kick-started my desire to help people as a career," he said.

We have been doing this special section for several years now, and each year brings some new discoveries and a deeper appreciation for the craft.

I will admit to a bias here: I am married to a nurse.

Kate Oathout, RN, works at Saint Mary's East. Previously, she worked for Erie Shriners Hospital for Children, Aveanna Healthcare and Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.

I could not do what she does.

It takes a special kind of person to be caring and comforting to someone during their worst moment or when they are behaving their worst.

Nurses have a special resilience, I've come to learn. They experience tragic moments and just keep moving.

Their business is different these days — it somehow seems faster and more infused with technology, and it is more specialized.

But at their core, a nurse is still a nurse — a kind soul who is going to get you through a tough moment.

If you have a chance, remember to thank a nurse this week and next.

