Have the Democrats gone crazy?

The Democrats have been apoplectic about removing Donald Trump from the presidency since the election shocker. The Mueller Report was their greatest hope and their worst fear.

Many expected, yearned and prayed for a "guilty-as-charged" result from their hero, Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

It didn't happen. Shocker number two.

If they don't go for impeachment, they must focus on winning the 2020 election.

Desperation calls for radical ideas.

Never have we heard so many outrageous promises from a field of left, progressive politicians clamoring for attention to win the nomination for the presidency. At last count, they totaled 20.

It is breathtaking. Just consider for a moment the totality of the ideas for change.

Incredibly, many still don't know about the "Green New Deal" (GND). All the Democratic presidential candidates and over 70 tenured politicians scrambled to support it.

The GND acts on solving global warming and believes that humanity has only 12 years before we reach the point of no return.

Yep, 12 years and then the world slips into an irreversible decline ending life as we know it.

For years we have monitored the "Doomsday Clock" and nuclear war. We now have the "Climate Death Watch."

I know politicians said World War I would be the war to end all wars. I remember when scientists warned us during the 1970s oil crisis that the world's oil supply would dry up completely by the year 2000.

No more oil. Gone.

Al Gore's Oscar-winning movie "Inconvenient Truth" in 2006 said the world would reach a "point of no return" in 10 years. He has made millions during that time.

Today, we have the GND's 12-year warning to reduce the world's temperature by 2 degrees C or we die.

Does anyone really believe that? I don't think so. Listening to the Democrats, we are standing on the precipice of extinction.

That's not to say global climate change is not real. It is. But the U.S. cannot solve the problem itself. Incredibly, we are not the world's major polluter. China, India and other countries will continue massive toxic pollution of the air, land and sea without restriction.

Democrats explain that the U.S. will have to transform its entire fossil fuel industry (all oil, gas, coal) and rely on solar, wind, battery and "to-be-invented technologies" in order to achieve zero emissions.

I will avoid worse ideas like ending cattle ranching due to flatulence and a refrain for parents to stop bearing children. The worst may be that the Democrats say they haven't figured out how they will pay for the astronomical costs.

Putting aside the GND, consider other ideas that the left, progressive Democrats are espousing. The list gets longer each day.

They want to rewrite the Constitution. The First Amendment must change to disallow free speech to stop "hate speech," however it may be defined.

There is growing interest in removing guns from law abiding citizens by rewriting the Second Amendment.

The Supreme Court must change too. Yep, the current nine Justices is not enough. Some want it increased to as many as 15.

They also want to remove the Electoral College.

Now we get to the panoply of "free stuff."

If you vote Democratic in the next election, they promise you will be able to get free government provided healthcare, free college, reparations for African Americans and Native Indians, and free legal services, food, and healthcare for illegal aliens.

Got a student loan? Well, they will forgive some or all of it.

But wait there's more.

Democrats want to give voting rights to ex-cons, felons in prison, illegal aliens, and 16-year olds.

Why not?

Democrats don't embrace capitalism as it causes income inequality. To solve this, they want a new Democratic Socialism to bring economic justice to America.

That means universal income, allowing those who don't pay taxes to receive basic income anyway.

That's not all. Free abortions will be available to both citizens and non-citizens.

Is any of this reasonable or just politics with empty promises? If America is paralyzed, you can bet China, Russia, and others will celebrate.

Some Democratic folks say the GND is merely an "aspirational" set of goals. I wonder what our economic "expirational" timeframe is while trying to prove them right. Or if this is just more political nonsense.