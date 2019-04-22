It has become a fixture in a slowly growing suite of options that help young people master soft skills, enter the workforce and open their imaginations to possibilities that might not be readily visible from their home neighborhoods.

If Erie's Bishop Dwane Brock, dynamic orator and force for change, has a mantra it might be this: Nothing stops a bullet like a job.

He's correct. Work imparts dignity and meaning and can be the ladder to scale barriers — social, economic, geographic — that prevent too many in Erie from realizing their full potential.

A quiet press release announcing the sixth session of the Summer Jobs and More program landed in recent days with little stir. Through the program, more than 780 disadvantaged young people have been employed by businesses, nonprofits and other agencies since 2014.

It has become a fixture in a slowly growing suite of options that help young people master soft skills, enter the workforce and open their imaginations to possibilities that might not be readily visible from their home neighborhoods. Erie County government, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and the Erie Community Foundation make the Summer JAM program possible.

Its challenging origins should not be forgotten amid its success. It was just six years ago that Brock, of Victory Christian Center, Erie County Councilman Andre Horton, Gary Horton of the Urban Erie Community Development Corp., the Erie chapter of the NAACP and others marched to the Erie Community Foundation and lobbied others, exhorting them to act in the face of escalating gun violence that telegraphed nihilism and hopelessness and claimed young lives.

Erie County government, the Community Foundation and ECGRA acted on their concerns and established a fund to create the program that has steadily grown. Then-Mayor Joe Sinnott, meanwhile, balked. He said the city's limited resources were focused on policing violence and that the city offered youth summer jobs in parks operations and elsewhere.

It is welcome that Mayor Joe Schember, making good on a campaign promise, has budgeted $20,000 to lend city support to the program this summer. The mayor has become a leading voice in an overdue movement to confront the community's racial and economic divides with intention.

While consensus is growing about the need to pursue inclusion, not all agree on how to achieve it. Some, for example, advocate community benefits agreements — contracts that mandate that multimillion-dollar economic development projects benefit affected communities. Others embrace a more individualistic approach.

The success of the summer jobs program, which emerged from an urgent, difficult conversation, witnesses to the value of speaking up, listening and acting.

Those eligible for Summer JAM, people ages 16 to 21 from low- to moderate-income households, should not overlook this resource. The first orientation meeting is Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1720 Holland St., with seven more scheduled at locations throughout the county. The schedule can be found at www.gecac.org/summer-jam.