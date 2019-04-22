"Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door."

Emma Lazarus' poignant words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty beckoned them. And they came from all over Europe and China. Were they welcomed? They were often exploited and harshly treated by officials as they were processed through ramshackle buildings — until President Teddy Roosevelt demanded humane and compassionate conditions at Ellis Island.

The millions of immigrants who entered through the golden door between 1890-1924 endured many hardships and rejections by those already here — but they persevered and became Americans. They are our ancestors. And still, they come. The streaming multitudes are seeking asylum at our borders. Now they come from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico, escaping violence, drug gangs and poverty. They come from war-torn countries of the Middle East.

But there is no Teddy Roosevelt to demand a humane and efficient process. Instead, there are walls, barbed wire and troops. The golden door is tarnished, and the lamp is dim. Who will step up with courage and compassion?

Jeri Rogers

Yardley