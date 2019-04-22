Get out your pussy willows and squirt guns, it's Dyngus Day.

Get out your pussy willows and squirt guns, it's Dyngus Day. Falling on the Monday after Easter every year, Dyngus Day is a Polish celebration of spring and the mating rituals in which maidens chase their intended beaus and swat them with pussy willow branches and spray them with water. Locally, the Polish Falcons Nest 610 at 421 E. Third St. will celebrate with music, dancing, food and drink from 3 to 10 p.m. The Marvels will play from 6:30 to 10 p.m., following a three-hour stint by disc jockey Kenny Olowin. Erie’s Dyngus Day celebration, as festive as it is, pales in comparison to the party in Buffalo, which claims to be the “Dyngus Day Capital of the World.” A story in The Wall Street Journal noted that the tradition started to catch on with younger Buffalonians who were looking to reclaim some of their Polish heritage. “Or perhaps they were just looking for an excuse to shake off the winter months with vodka and pierogies,” the report noted. ... His friends will always think of Paul Lisowski, who died April 6, on this day. Proud of his Polish heritage, Paul traveled to Poland several times over the years. Jockey Mario Pino led the tributes to Lisowski, who was a regular at Presque Isle Downs and endeared himself with everyone at the race track. ... The giant rubber duck scheduled to visit Erie for the Tall Ships Erie festival on Aug. 22-25 drew the attention of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Bob Batz Jr., who devoted a recent column to the 61-foot-tall duck and her baby. Known as “the world’s largest duck,” it travels every summer deflated in a truck from its home base in Duluth, Minnesota, to ports along the Great Lakes. ... The inductees in this year’s Erie Sports Hall of Fame class include Mary Kaliszak, who was an All-American swimmer at Mercyhurst University. She continues to share her love of swimming as an instructor at the Barber National Institute natatorium, where she’s taught hundreds of students how to swim, including a young man with autism who dreamed of competing in the Bay Swim. Mary spent months training the novice swimmer, and on the morning of the event she swam the 1-mile course at his side as they made it across Presque Isle Bay. ... Judging from the joy in the photos Erie Mayor Joe Schember has been sending back from his visit to China, he’s making the most of the trip. It’s reminiscent of the visit to China by the late Mayor Lou Tullio, who tried to secure a panda for the Erie Zoo. He was not successful, but the Chinese loved Tullio for his chutzpah. ... Gene and Theresa Natale were among the Erie golf fans who took in the recent Masters Tournament at Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods’ amazing comeback inspired Gene to think that perhaps it’s not too late for him to join the PGA Seniors Tour. ... Acclaimed exhibit designers PRD Group of Chantilly, Virginia, will plan the look of the new exhibit spaces at the Hagen History Center, including the new 6,000-square-foot exhibit building, the Wood-Morrison House, and upgrades in the Watson-Curtze Mansion. The public is invited to share ideas for the project at a meeting at the Jefferson Educational Society on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ... Erie native Andy Martin and his wife posed for a photo in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris just hours before last week’s devastating fire. ... The 20th anniversary of Wayne Gretzky’s retirement rekindled memories of his close friendship with Erie’s Mike Folga, who served as equipment manager for the New York Rangers back then. Gretzky presented Folga with an autographed jersey he wore in a game for the Rangers. Folga, a beloved member of Mercyhurst University’s athletic staff in recent years, has been fighting serious illness.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.