How do you see yourself? Is it just a quick glance in a mirror? Or, maybe you like to linger and just sit and stare. How do you really see yourself?

Throughout history, people have been trying to see who they are. In Greek mythology, the young Narcissus fell in love with his own image reflected in a pool of water. The earliest mirrors date back to around 6,000 B.C.

Today, mirrors are everywhere. The first things most people see on awaking are themselves. Bearded, puffy, disheveled, sagging. Combing, washing, brushing, shaving. Painting, pruning, spraying, dressing.

The rest of the day is one reflection after another. The bathroom, the car, the gym, the office, the mall, the diner. Everywhere we go we see ourselves.

Actually, we mostly see the front of ourselves. We see pimples or dimples. Abs or sags. Happy or sad. Hair today, gone tomorrow. Of course, there are the narcissus types, who love to examine every nuance of their being. Others couldn’t care less.

Books have been written and movies made about mirrors. “Through the Looking-Glass,” the novel by Lewis Carroll, has Alice entering a fantasy world by climbing through a mirror to see a world beyond the mirror. The fairy tale, “Snow White,” involves the evil queen Clementina, the mirror queen, who wishes harm to Snow White. In Alfred Hitchcock’s movie “Murder,” a juror dialogs with a mirror.

Mirrors have been improved over time but not by much. By shaping the glass, mirrors can magnify or shrink us. Circus mirrors make us look funny. But, try as we might, mirrors can’t change who we are.

The mirror may be the most used invention ever, but possibly one of the worst. Often, what we see in a mirror is distorted by our imagination. We see shrinking waists and bigger abs. Or, bigger butts and sagging frames. The mirror is never big enough for the egotist or small enough for the humble.

Mirrors and superstitions go well together. It is the image not seen, the soul, that evokes the spooky stuff. Legends tell us that breaking a mirror causes bad luck because it shatters our soul for seven years. Do you know that vampires are invisible to mirrors because they have no souls?

Superstitions aside, we need a new way to see ourselves. Today’s mirrors provide but a simple reflection. We need to see deeper…to see what we are made of.

A mirror that can tell us, face to face, how to be more human, to give us a pep talk to start our day, and tell us how we appear to others without offending us. A mirror that can show the whole of us.

A mirror that allows us to change the color of our skin so we can experience how we might be seen by others. Or, that makes us look older to feel the loneliness. Or, that makes us look younger to restart our engines.

We need a mirror that exposes misery and hate. A reflection that sees deep into our heart and shows how hate eats at our very body and soul. A mirror that shows how ugly we appear when we hate…when we hate those who are different. Hate that affects us, the hater, more than the hated. A mirror that reflects on how wrong it is.

We need a mirror with two sides so we can see the other side of us. A mirror which encourages us to accept who we are. One that can pity us! One we can laugh at. One that shows us the person, with a little work, we could someday be.

