Now the zoo is seeking support from the broader public. Check out what's planned for one of Erie's regional treasures and you'll see it's worth getting behind.

The Erie Zoo has been transformed over the decades with the addition of visitor amenities and larger and more engaging enclosures for the animals.

Another major transformation will begin soon, which will include expanding the zoo's 15-acre footprint for the first time in 50 years. The Erie Zoological Society's capital improvement plan also includes upgrades to the adjacent John M. Cochran Memorial Ice Arena.

The plan, which zoo officials call Wild Open Spaces, includes the introduction of new species, including the return of bears; a redesigned main entrance; a restaurant overlooking Mill Creek; a new train station; and major upgrades to the iconic, 90-year-old main zoo building. Perhaps most striking are plans for a dramatically expanded giraffe exhibit that will be big enough to accommodate other species as well.

The plans for Wild Open Spaces, which zoo officials detailed for the Erie Times-News Editorial Board last week, can be viewed at www.eriezoo.org. Those who wish to donate to the project will find a link to do so there.

The Zoological Society is embarking on the public phase of its $10 million fundraising drive, its first large-scale campaign in more than 25 years. It's being chaired by former state Sen. Jane Earll.

Of the $10 million the zoo hopes to raise through 2021, about $7 million has already been received or pledged. That includes a $2 million state grant to spruce up and install new ice-making equipment at the JMC Arena.

Zoo CEO Scott Mitchell said work on the ice arena will begin in the coming weeks. That will be followed in August by renovations to the main zoo building.

"We're going to try to do our best to restore it to its original glory," Mitchell said.

Other work will be done in stages to allow the zoo to remain open while it proceeds. It's expected to continue through 2023.

One of the biggest changes is that the zoo will make room for the new giraffe exhibit by relocating some of the existing parking on zoo grounds across West 38th Street to property the zoo owns or controls. Visitors parking there will reach the new main entrance through a tunnel.

The improvements should add greatly to the visitor experience. But they also include upgrades to the housing and care of the animals in the zoo's care.

The Erie Zoo is one of a small percentage of U.S. zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. That accreditation, which the zoo has held since 1985, requires it to meet the AZA's standards for facilities and operations.