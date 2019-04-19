Andy Kim has been a member of the House of Representatives for 100 days, and he wants his constituents to know that he's been busy.

The skeptical among us might ask: Busy doing what? Nothing gets done in Washington.

To satisfy that skepticism, you can check out Kim's website, kim.house.gov. It includes a veritable diary of Kim's "daily activities," a tabulation of his voting record, and a section dedicated to the issues that concern him most. The site is easy to navigate and informative.

Or, you can check out Kim in person at one of his as-promised monthly town halls. He scheduled two for this month, on the 13th in Medford and on the 27th in Barnegat, Ocean County.

As he says on his website: “Our town halls aren’t just an opportunity for me to hear from people about issues on their mind; it’s an opportunity to take their thoughts and concerns back to Congress and take action.”

Kim wants to be a man of action in D.C. and we're happy to hear that. He paid a visit to the Burlington County Times office on Monday to talk to the editorial board about his first 100 days, which weren't spent sitting on his hands.

It's hard not to like Andy Kim. Despite the suit and tie, he does not have a politician's typical, often off-putting polish. He is clearheaded and obviously committed to serving the residents of Burlington and Ocean counties in the 3rd Congressional District.

Kim knew he was entering a world of disagreement and deadlock in Washington, but he sees "a path where I can operate" and is encouraged by it. And he believes that whatever is achieved can be done with "civility and respect."

Right out of the box, he has pushed for the issues he campaigned on: HR 1 is an expansive bill that would address campaign finance reform, gerrymandering, voting rights and ethics. Kim called the measure "necessary" and noted, "It means a lot to me personally."

Health care remains the No. 1 issue for Kim, and the bipartisan SAVE Act endorses state-based health insurance exchanges through greater access and incentives, part of his mission to "prevent backsliding of the Affordable Care Act." That mission also includes protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions.

A good portion of Kim's first 100 days was spent getting acquainted with his large contingent of fellow freshman House colleagues, and also getting his own house in order, so he could "hold true to the idea of accessibility and transparency." Two of his four constituent offices are in Burlington County: 535 E. Main St. in Evesham (856-703-2700) is up and running; 429 John F. Kennedy Way in Willingboro will be soon.

Kim said his next 100 days will continue with his enthusiastic service on the House Armed Services Committee, specifically to fight for the long-term future of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, and on the House Small Business Committee. He also will focus especially on a major campaign promise to try to lower prescription drug prices as well as urge the government to do more in combating the national opioid crisis.

That seems like a full plate, and we applaud Kim for his hunger and drive to represent the 3rd District well. We also thank him for finding time to meet with our editorial board and stick to his promise of holding monthly town halls. We believe "accessibility and transparency" are keystones for any legislator who wants to serve beyond one term in this district.

This is a challenging time to be a member of Congress. Kim not only appears to be up to that challenge, but also to relish it.