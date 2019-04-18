With all of the hype by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., why doesn’t Erie County look back at all of the empty promises made by companies that asked for and got a lower wage? Where are they today?

With all of the hype by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., why doesn’t Erie County look back at all of the empty promises made by companies that asked for and got a lower wage? Where are they today? Ride up and down 12th Street. What once was a thriving manufacturing corridor is now showcasing what? The Hagerty Family Events Center, the athletic complex for Cathedral Preparatory School and Villa Maria Academy. The Texas Wabtec plant, the overflow plant? Promises made, promises not kept!

Lower wages to me affect home sales, car sales, daily essential needs, and increased reliance on social programs that so many want to see gone. Let’s look at the long-term effect all of this has. The ability to raise a family, buy a home, clothe and feed your family, pay transportation costs, take a vacation, college for children, pay your bills will be reduced to just existing and reliance on others for necessities.

What will happen to growth in Erie without real wages? Who will pay for those who can’t, as we already see in this community? It is truly sad to watch so many good people stand up for themselves while so many try to tear them down.

— Gerald Servidio, Erie

Please reconsider the

placement of puzzles

This comment is not about Donald Trump but deals with a much more important matter: The new placement of the crossword puzzles in the daily Erie Times-News.

You got the section right (putting them with the comics) but then dropped the ball by placing them in the top half of the page.

That means that in order to work the crosswords, the solver of the puzzles has to drag a sleeve across the bottom half of the page to get to the puzzle, which is happily residing in the top half, thus permanently impressing printer’s ink on said sleeve. Or the solver can always take a course in creative ways to fold a newspaper so that the puzzles become reachable without creating a laundry problem.

Please, please help a senior citizen get her day off to a happy start by flipping the crossword puzzles from the top half of the page to the bottom half.

Thank you.

— Vera Payne, Erie

Loyal customer fondly

recalls Burhenn's service

I swear my heart literally sank when I read the article announcing that Burhenn's Pharmacy was closing. My family have been longstanding customers for decades and we couldn't have had a finer group of people working so diligently on our behalf. Everyone at Burhenn's, including the clerks, delivery drivers and pharmacists, have always done an exemplary job in ensuring our needs were always met in a timely manner with accuracy and kindness. They actually cared about us! That is a trait often overlooked by way too many businesses today.

Due to insurance changes, for six months last year I was forced to use other pharmacies and it was extremely clear that Burhenn's was worth paying more premium for coverage in which they were in-network. Even if I could only enjoy having them as my pharmacy again for three and a half months in 2019, they were worth every penny.

It is sad to see yet another small local business close, but I do sincerely wish that all of the owners and employees of Burhenn's find happiness in their new endeavors.

Thanks for your contribution to our community and for being so professional and caring every step of the way.

— Gay Marie Catania, Erie

Erie schools right to eye

equipment leasing options

For a somewhat infrequent change, it is a pleasure to note something positive in one of my letters to the Erie Times-News editorial staff. The reference appears to indicate some positive thought going into the Erie School District's administrative research, regarding ways to save dollars.

Reported in the reference is the superintendent's consideration of recommending to the school directors to: (a) lease small transportation and utility non-instructional vehicles instead of continuing to purchase and maintain a fleet of much older ones. Another wish consideration is the leasing of various types of office equipment from local vendors instead of, again, purchasing and maintaining the same in-house (e.g., normal office equipment leasing includes maintenance, as part of a contract). This is pretty much standard operating procedure for a majority of the local municipalities, resulting in significant savings.

In this vein, next should be, as I've previously cited, consideration of outsourcing the school bus services. Again, this won't displace existing school district bus drivers or vehicle maintenance personnel. The outsourcing vendor(s) will continue to need experienced drivers and mechanics from the local population of those laid-off by the district. Besides, the district won't be paying benefits, retirement, etc., to these employees.

— William A. Wittenberg, Wesleyville