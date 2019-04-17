One is not anti-Jewish simply by being against those policies of the current Israeli government that cause significant harm to non-Jews, many of whom have lived in the region for decades, and the progression toward a two-state solution.

Kathleen DuBach, Willingboro

Imagine that The "failing Amazon" Washington Post was awarded three Pulitzer Prizes. I'm sure Trump will be sending his congratulatory tweet shortly. Covfefe!

Joseph M. Reardon, Mansfield

Regarding the Mueller report: Instead of spending the taxpayers' money, give all those involved a lie-detector test and see who will say the word "no." Then the people of these United States will know the truth.

Elsie Kidd, Cinnaminson