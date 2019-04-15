This is in response to the article "Blackhawk considers options for aging schools."

This is Delphi-like method voting. There initially should only be one question: Do you favor maintaining current buildings or new construction? Only if new construction wins do you follow with a second questionnaire listing construction options.

By using the options listed, they have already guaranteed new construction on the back on the property owners. How? They will tally all of the new-construction options together and state that the voters favored one form of construction over maintaining current buildings. By allowing three votes, with only one option to maintain current buildings, two will be new construction. Thus, when tallied, new construction of one form or another will garner at least 66.67 percent of vote.

The outcome they want is already guaranteed.

Daniel Hotchkiss, Erie