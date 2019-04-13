It's amazing what windows, a fresh coat of paint and new carpet can do for the morale of an office.

Last week, we executed the last of our multipart move of our business operations of the Burlington County Times and most of the rest of the operations of The Doylestown Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times.

The lion's share of our business for the three papers now runs out of One Oxford Valley at the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania, although our news and advertising operations for the BCT remain in our office on Burrs Road in Westampton.

Along with an abundance of windows overlooking the mall, the more modern space and working air conditioning and heat have perked up the staff (and me, frankly). We moved from a building that was antiquated for a large, local media operation and from a building we were in for more than 60 years. But it literally was five times too big for us.

The new office is quite the change as far as size, but it’s more suited for what we need today. It was really similar to the feel we had getting back into new space at the BCT last summer.

We’ll miss the history of the old building in Levittown, just like we did in our Willingboro building on Route 130. The arguments. The coffee-stained carpet. We won't miss the balky heat and air conditioning of either building. The buildings served us well for a long, long time. But in this new age, it was time for something more modern and more comfortable.

A buzz exists in both newsrooms that had been missing. We've gone through a lot of change, said goodbye to a lot of wonderful people, and revamped the way we disseminate news drastically in the past couple of years.

I remember the first time our new corporate leadership came to visit, I was part of leading the tour through our Levittown and Willingboro buildings. "It's pretty obvious we are going to have to get you all out of here sooner than later," one executive said. I kind of chuckled, went about the tour, and didn't think a lot about it.

Commercial real estate is a whole other world from buying a single-family house. It actually was quite fascinating to see all that goes into it and the details, big and small, that can make or break a deal. I learned a ton — probably a little more than I cared to learn. I have a new appreciation for the businesses that move. You really want to have a substantial reason to pack up and go.

When we moved our Burlington County Times offices, it took more than six months to get out of the old building and into the new one. At least with the Intelligencer/Courier Times move, we were out on a Friday and in on a Monday. I guess we learned something.

I was talking with reporter Jenny Wagner Noonan about the moves, and we agreed that it's just like getting a fresh start, even if we have the same local journalism responsibilities we've always had. Sometimes it feels like we are under siege as a local news outlet, but the new surroundings in a nice, clean building renew hope. We get to take a deep breath and forge on doing what we love to do.

I think for our newsrooms, so much has been unsettling with all the change, but this feels as if we're in a much more stable place now. I'm really happy for our employees to get to feel like there is an investment in what they do and that it's valued.

