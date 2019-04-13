New Jersey Assemblyman Ryan Peters, R-8th of Hainesport, recently issued a proclamation for local governments to use to pledge to never implement the new voluntary stormwater utilities law, which gives towns the opportunity to improve stormwater systems to reduce pollution in local streams, lakes and rivers and flooding in our communities.

While it may be politically advantageous to label the new law as just another wacky proposal for the government to take a buck from your pocket, Peters is doing a disservice to local residents and government leaders by not telling the whole story.

The truth is that far too many rivers and streams in New Jersey fail to meet water quality standards, meaning they are not fishable or swimmable, or they are too polluted to sustain certain plant and animal life. Stormwater runoff is the primary contributor of pollutants in New Jersey's streams, lakes, rivers and bays.

This is true for many areas of the Rancocas Creek, the central artery of Peters’ district. Even though the water source for the Rancocas is the protected Pinelands region, dirty stormwater carrying automotive fluids from streets and parking lots, fertilizers and pesticides from residential and commercial landscaping and animal wastes from streets, yards and farms flows largely unimpeded into the Rancocas all along its route outside of the Pinelands.

Barnegat Bay, an amazing natural resource enjoyed by many in the 8th District, is on life support. The cause of most of the problems in the bay is polluted stormwater runoff flowing through antiquated stormwater systems emptying directly into the bay or creeks feeding the bay.

So, while Peters wants his constituents to see red in this election year, he should first take a minute to better understand why you can’t fish or swim in many New Jersey rivers, or why more streets and communities flood in rainstorms and how the new stormwater utilities law might actually help local governments deal with floods and pollution.

Forty other states have already done it. There may be something more to it than a chance to score points with election-year rhetoric.

Kevin Sparkman is a resident of Medford.