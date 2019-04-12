Coach comes back to women's basketball team with legacy of philanthropy

Cleve Wright once built the Gannon women's basketball program into a national contender.

His success led him to spend six years as a coach on the NCAA Division I level before his passion for Gannon basketball recently led him back to Erie.

While Gannon picked up a national coach of the year to run its women's basketball program, the community picked up a top-notch philanthropist.

Wright has accumulated wins and championships, but his most notable contributions have come off the court. During his first stint at Gannon, Wright started the annual Pink Zone game in 2008. It was designed to help local cancer survivors in their fight against cancer.

The event continued after Wright left for Miami (Ohio) University and has raised nearly $100,000. All of the money has stayed local to help cancer survivors.

In 2011, the Gannon women's basketball team was honored as outstanding young philanthropist by the American Fundraising Professionals.

"I believe the Lord gives us a platform to do his works; faith and works," Wright said at his introductory news conference. "I believe we were put on Earth to love other people and to serve other people. This life is not about us. If we make it about us, we will truly be miserable."

Wright's philanthropy did not stop in Erie. When he took the head coach job at Miami in 2013, he started a Think Pink game in Oxford, Ohio. The game donates 100 percent of proceeds to Luna Cares, a nonprofit that supports women with breast cancer. The organization helps offset the costs of treatments, doctor visits, hospital stays, surgeries and more.

The program raised more than $50,000 during Wright's four seasons in Oxford and continued beyond his tenure there.

When Wright landed at Eastern Illinois University, he helped start the CARE game, which raises funds for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center in Mattoon, Illinois. The game raises money for cancer survivors and their immediate needs, honors survivors and educates the community on early detection.

During Wright's two years in Illinois, the game raised more than $25,000.

"I believe in putting others before ourselves, which is also what we ask of our team," Wright said. "I'm really passionate about that, and I've found when you have your team involved, it gives them an opportunity to see the good they can do."

Wright has been a leader on the court but more importantly in each community that he has lived throughout his life.

Gannon hired one of the top coaches in Division II basketball, but they also hired a pillar of the community when it comes to charity work.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Tom Reisenweber can be reached at 870-1707. Send email to treisenweber@timesnews.com.