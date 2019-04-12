March 25 conservative writer, "We simply cannot control Earth's warming, cooling." The writer's logic uses volcanoes (including an 883 eruption) spewing massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the climate is fine and we are all still here. Therefore, humans dumping carbon dioxide is just fine.

The biggest climate concern about volcanoes is global cooling from the volcanic ash in the atmosphere. The 1883 Krakatoa eruption led to a global 2-degree drop and the much larger April 1815 Tambora eruption caused the 1816 summer to be the coldest on record with continuous overcast skies by shooting ash and sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, known as the year without a summer causing starvation in Europe and North America. Bad example using volcanoes for warming as they lead to global cooling.

What we as humans can control is our contribution to the climate chaos.

Carbon dioxide traps solar heat and when mixed with rain creates carbonic acid that changes the Ph of the Earth's surface water plus creates Hydrogen positive ions and bicarbonate negative ions available to cause additional chemical reactions degrading the water; like free radicals inside your body.

Don't forget methane and other greenhouse gases. Surface methane gas should be captured before drilling for it since there is more than enough available just leaching out of the thawing tundra.

Ignorance can kill us versus thinking progressives can prolong our existence.

Hank Schrandt

Newtown