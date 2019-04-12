While Democrat candidates made protecting Medicare a central theme in their mid-term election campaigns, Democrats have introduced a Medicare-for-all plan, which was always the endgame for Obamacare.

Any time the government provides a service at a near-zero price, it creates massive demand for a limited resource resulting in exploding costs, rationing and ineffective cost-control efforts. That’s basic economics.

Medicare is currently an out-of-control entitlement and a primary driver of the soaring national debt. Since the program is open-ended with no upper limits, Medicare will continue to chew up more of the federal budget. Medicare is already growing faster than Social Security. According to the recent annual report from Medicare, the program will be insolvent by 2026. Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and Obamacare already account for 70 percent of the federal budget. Our national debt is currently over $22 trillion, costing taxpayers $1 billion a day in interest. A 1 percent rise in interest rates would cost an additional $220 billion to service the national debt. In a short time, all these costs will swallow the entire federal budget.

A Medicare-for-all program will completely accelerate the collapse of this financially fragile program. Employer-based and private insurance will become illegal. In order to control costs, the government will pay less for care while driving many doctors away from a public-financed system. Basically, Medicare-for-all will be Medicare-for-none.

If you thought Democrats would save Medicare, think again. They will destroy it and seniors will be left without a prayer when the sermon ends.

James P. Hoover, Raccoon Township