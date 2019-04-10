The deadly drumbeat of socialist ideals is resounding through Congress and infecting 2020 presidential hopefuls.

It’s mystifying how they line up behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to embrace her Green New Deal like she is some sort of pied piper. The newly minted congresswoman wasn’t even on the job for two months before her radical policies cost her district, and state, thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenue when Amazon pulled out of a proposed headquarters plan.

The Green New Deal would be catastrophic. It calls for elimination of air travel, automobiles, cattle (they produce too much flatulence) and fossil fuels. This is coupled with promises of free medical care, college tuition for all and guaranteed income for those “unwilling to work.” After these policies destroy our airline, automotive, cattle and fossil fuel industries, plus all the industries that depend on them, who is going to fit the bill for all the “free stuff” that will cost trillions of dollars? There won’t be anyone left working to pay the huge tax burden to even begin to fund such insanity.

It won’t matter to the “Democratic Socialists” though because government would be able to tell you how to travel, what to eat, which doctor to see, which college to go to and what type of fuel you must use. Socialist ideals by any name, Democratic or otherwise, have been an abject failure. Their poisonous tentacles must not be allowed to strangle a thriving economy, record low unemployment and job growth.

Scott O’Hara, Rochester Township