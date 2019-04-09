As someone who has conducted a small mountain of technical writing over the years, along with an unpublished novel, I found Executive Editor Lisa Micco’s mini-rant on the percent sign both comical and confusing. On one hand she pokes fun at The Associated Press Stylebook for its changes, and then professes to hate the Oxford comma, an important and useful writing tool treated as poison by that same AP manual. I, for one, love the Oxford comma.

One can only think of the millions of trees the Associated Press has saved by not including that occasional extra clarifying comma. (Sarcasm intended.)

Personally, if I owned a book publishing company, or a newspaper, the AP style manual wouldn’t be permitted anywhere on premises, either in hard copy or electronically. As Inspector Clouseau would say, “Problem solve-id.”

Derrick Tjernlund, Chippewa Township