Pennsylvania lawmakers enact and pass laws that the people of Pennsylvania are governed by, but it seems there are no laws to govern the lawmakers.

Our elected state officials are among the most corrupt in the country; I should even say in the world. There have been dictators better then some of these guys.

This state has sexual predators still in office; $248,000 was paid to a woman who claimed the sexual harassment. We also have ex-officials convicted of felonious crimes who are collecting state pensions.

All of this money is taxpayer money. Is this what our taxes are to be used ? Is this money figured in the budget?

Not all of the Pennsylvania lawmakers are corrupt, but they are aware of the crimes committed by elected state officials and do nothing about it, including the governor.

I can understand why. This money isn't coming out of their pockets.

Bernard Montell, Baden