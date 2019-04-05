The Times editorial on Sunday was very disappointing. It appeared to endorse legalizing marijuana. Doing so would be a great disservice to the residents of Pennsylvania, and cause numerous problems in the future.

The fact that the lieutenant governor, an avowed advocate of legalized marijuana, is traveling the state seeking input on whether to do so, is both laughable and sad. And quotes of surveys supposedly showing an increase of support for legalization are specious.

Our elected government representatives should not be passing laws based on what is popular, but what is good for the citizens. And their argument about how much money it will raise is just another gimmick to spend more money.

The marijuana in use today is many times more powerful than that used in the 1960s. That means it is a gateway to even more destructive drugs.

States like Colorado are showing increases in traffic accidents, health-care costs, unsocial behavior, etc., because of legal marijuana use. The Times has run a series of articles about the drug epidemic in the state. Why isn’t it campaigning against marijuana?

Finally, the demographics of the respondents to marijuana legalization surveys are another indication of the divisiveness crippling the country. Opponents are older and mostly conservative Republicans, while advocates are younger and liberal Democrats. If there ever was a demonstration of the country’s values conflict, this issue demonstrates it. The communists used to say they didn’t have to defeat us. We would defeat ourselves. We are well on our way.

Joseph F. Boscia, Beaver