Apparently not all massacres are created equal.

You likely know that last month Brenton Tarrant, a lunatic in Christchurch, New Zealand, shot up a pair of mosques, slaughtering 50 innocent Muslims while at prayer — as horrific a crime as one can imagine.

You also likely know Tarrant was a white supremacist who claimed in a 74-page screed that he considered President Donald Trump a kindred spirit, albeit an imperfect one.

You may know less about Tarrant's wacko environmentalist views, which held overpopulation responsible for Earth's degradation. Muslims, he believed, were largely responsible for that because their birth rates exceed that of whites — thus they should die.

But what you may know least about, or not know at all, because of the mainstream media's selective discernment on reporting mass violence, is that massacres on the scale of Christchurch or close to it are routine elsewhere in the world.

On March 4, for instance, it was discovered that Fulani tribesmen, who are Muslims, slaughtered at least 32 Christians in an attack in Maro, Nigeria. Some news reports, not filed by the mainstream media, suggest the killings involved a land-rights dispute, rather than religious tension. Still, in that part of the world, the two seem intertwined.

A week later in Nigeria, Fulanis murdered another 46 Christians in Anguwan Gamu. Yet the Fulanis assert these two attacks came after Christians killed between 66 and 131 of their people in February in Kujuru. Also in February, Fulanis killed 10 Christians in a massacre in Anguwan Barde.

In Jolo, Philippines, in January, Muslims bombed a Catholic church, killing at least 20 worshipers. Also in January, Fulanis in the Central African Republic community of Zaoro Sangou killed at least 13 Christians. That was preceded in December by a Muslim ambush of a Catholic mission in Alindao in the CAR, wherein Amnesty International reported at least 70 people were murdered — which occurred because of recent killings in the area that claimed an unknown number of Muslims.

In October, at least 55 people were killed, 36 of them Christian, when Christians and Muslims went after each other in a riot in Kasuwan Magani, Nigeria. A month earlier in Jos, Nigeria, Muslims butchered 17 Christians. In the Democratic Republic of Congo that month, Islamic militants ambushed a Christian settlement in the town of Beni, killing 27. Also in September, Muslim terrorists killed 18 people in Adamawa, Nigeria. That month a Sunni rocket blasted a Christian neighborhood in Mouhardeh, Syria, killing 10. That month, Muslim militants slaughtered 42 people in Bria, in the CAR.

You get the point.

The rivers of blood in developing nations never go dry, as children and the elderly, men and women, healthy and infirmed are routinely dispatched into the next life. Attacks occur at night and in broad daylight. Victims can be asleep or wide awake. Homes, sometimes entire villages, are razed or burned to the ground. Government troops and international peacekeepers appear powerless to stop it.

Yet even though the old trope of journalism is "If it bleeds, it leads," we hear nothing about this shocking violence from the national media.

A couple reasons for that come to mind.

Foremost among them is the MSM cannot saddle Trump or Republicans in general with the killings.

A second rationale seems to be whether Americans are involved, or if the murderers are whites who journalists can label hate criminals.

Finally, the media simply doesn't want to contemplate Islam in its most violent, extremist form.

Sometimes bloodletting by Muslim terrorists — ISIS, al Qaeda, the Taliban, Boko Haram, for example — might attract MSM attention. But it's not always a given. Did you read in The New York Times or The Washington Post about British troops recently discovering the severed heads of 50 Yazidi sex slaves in a former ISIS stronghold in Syria? Neither did I. Found that in the Daily Mail.

Thus, it seems not all massacres are alike.

Bill Thompson (bill.thompson@theledger.com) is the editorial page editor of The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida.