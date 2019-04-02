There's something rotten in Chicago. Given the political history of that great city, it won't come as news to most people. However, we have a new wrinkle that appears to be as inexplicable as anything this side of Mrs. O'Leary's cow.

Although having been indicted on 16 felony counts — and irrespective of the significant evidence accumulated against Jussie Smollett — all charges have been dropped. The two men who said they participated in the staged attack were not charged at the time and are not being charged now for giving false testimony.

They either did it or they lied about doing it. Either way, it's a crime.

So the public is left to believe that there are two cretins wandering around Chicago looking to foist mischief on the unsuspecting, and the Chicago Police Department gets another finger poke in the eye. The American judicial system, which is already on life-support, can't take much more of this.

Stephen Hanover

Plumsteadville