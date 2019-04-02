Hear ye, hear ye, for some heartening recent "NBC/Wall Street Journal" Survey News!

As per the key excerpt below from a CNBC summary of the referenced survey that was conducted in late March:

Despite the ballyhooed release of AG Barr's four-page faux-summary of Robert Mueller's multi-hundred-page investigation report, a strong plurality of us still believe Trump and his cabal are or may be guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Here is the key excerpt from CNBC's survey-summary: "In the survey, 29 percent said they thought Mueller had cleared Trump of wrongdoing, while a 40 percent plurality said he had not. Another 31 percent weren't sure" — www.cnbc.com.

Five related takeaways:

One. Trump's predictable, desperate attempt to install a shill-AG to whitewash Mueller's findings has already failed.

Two. The survey results are a reminder that majority-wise “we the people” are not easy to con or willing to abide in-plain-sight-corrupt and criminal activities. (Good for us, good for democracy.)

Three. Looking ahead: When the actual full Mueller investigation report is finally released, as it will be, there will follow months upon months of fulsomely unpleasant come-to-Jesus reckoning for Trump and his cabal as the media and public dissect their many documented dirty deeds.

Four. Given the GOP-Senate writ-large after two years are all-in political-bedfellows with Trump, all that constant exposure of the corrupt/criminal activities will most likely “only” lead to Trump being trounced in the 2020 election — not to him being impeached or drummed out in shame as Nixon was, and as he clearly deserves to be.

Five. Most important, that would still yield the one absolutely-most-crucial-result America and the world so desperately needs — the political end of Trump, Trumpism and the GOP of Trump!

Al Kernan lives in Churchville.