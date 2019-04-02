Recently, the majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives proved that they can support our democracy in two ways.

Number one: By aggressively and patriotically conducting oversight on this administration, which has egregiously attacked the institutions of our democracy over the last two years.

Number two: By introducing legislation responsive to the needs of the American people. In fact, their first bill HR1, aptly named “For the People Act,” was designed to strengthen our democratic processes which the people have seen so dangerously attacked for years by the Republican Party.

The substance of the bill involved expanding access to the ballot box for the American people, reducing the influence of big money in politics and strengthening ethics rules for public servants. Thankfully it passed, 234-193, but no thanks to Republican representatives, including our Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick. But of course, it languishes in the Republican-controlled Senate and I am not surprised.

For the Republican Party has over the last few decades become desperately focused on pandering to a shrinking, aging, white demographic to maintain its political power. The power-hungry party — instead of looking for ways to expand voter participation — has consistently worked on ways to reduce voting rights, especially with respect to minorities and the economically disadvantaged.

The culmination of this anti-democratic trend was, of course, the election of a racist, xenophobic president who continually stokes fear of the “other” and still absurdly contends that “people who have immigrated to the U.S. illegally” fraudulently stole his popular vote win in 2016.

However, the facts show that the only major voting fraud that occurred recently has been perpetrated by a Republican running for Congress in North Carolina. The Republican Party continues to shamefully suffer from the psychological malady of projection.

The vote-denying, gerrymandering-loving, corporate donor-pandering Republican Party voted against crackdowns on campaign finance laws, the strengthening of ethics laws and the creation of new voting initiatives and laws aimed at increasing voter participation and fairness.

They voted against such standout features of the bill which include requiring the president to disclose his or her tax returns; prohibiting lawmakers from using public money to settle sexual harassment suits; requiring super PAC donations be made public; establishing a nationwide automatic voter registration system; increasing early voting and online voter registration; restoring a section of the Voting Rights Act and tackling gerrymandering.

Of course, it is not a perfect bill, but these are dangerous times for our democracy. Instead of voting for the much-needed strengthening of our democracy, the Republican Party voted against these measures which would strengthen what truly makes America great: Our democracy.

Recently, the narcissistic, power-hungry, anti-democratic president — whom the Republican Party and the fascist dictator Vladimir Putin helped elect — used the immense power of the bully pulpit of his presidency to incite armed insurrection.

From an analysis by Stephen Collinson on CNN.com discussing a recent Trump interview with Breitbart News: “Complaining about democratic investigations, the president made a jarring comment that hinted at the possibility of political violence. 'I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump. I have the tough people, but they don't play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad,' Trump told the conservative website.”

If Republican leaders don’t believe our democracy needs strengthening, they are either totally blind or willfully complicit. I hope in the future they use their power to protect our fragile democracy. If they idly whistle and continue to do nothing, I fear it will be too late.

Steve Cickay is a resident of Newtown.