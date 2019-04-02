Admonición, achtung, warning — I think there exists a poison in New Jersey’s drinking water but it’s not perfluorooctanoic acid. It’s possible since the state has a goodly number of chemical companies that there’s a leakage into the water supply, but I don’t even think it’s that; I know the problem is a lack of common sense.

How does the state of New Jersey elect Cory Booker to the August position of the Senate? Two-term mayor of Newark under the Obama administration and still couldn’t advance the third of the city from below the poverty line. But yet, gaining junior senator status at age 49 with a net worth of $3 million.

Shazam! The senator should instruct his staff to familiarize themselves with the topic if he is going to address an audience on marijuana, cannabis. In the 70s THC (beta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol) the psychoactive element in marijuana was about 2 percent; today it is 20-25 percent. About 7.5 percent of adults 18-25 met the criteria of serious mental illness in 2017, double the rate since 2008. A Swiss study of psychotic patients over a three-year period found young men using cannabis have a 50 percent chance of violence.

In a speech given by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker in 2017 calling for federal legislation he said, “States who have legalized marijuana are seeing a decrease in violent crime.” Big time wrong! The four states that legalized marijuana for recreational use — Colorado and Washington in 2014, Alaska and Oregon in 2015 — combined had 450 murders and 30,300 aggravated assaults in 2013 and last year had 620 murders and 38,000 aggravated assaults. A 37 percent increase in murders and 25 percent in assaults — far greater than the national average.

I digress. Back to Senator Booker. I never heard of him until I watched the Senate hearing of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court. The man demonstrated no regard for the etiquette a layman would expect to hear and see from a male or female, in carrying out our concerns for following the rule of law.

And for that matter, additionally Sens. Rosenthal, Coons, Kobacker, Feinstein, and Harris convey the same disregard for senatorial decorum. Sen. Booker in dull-witted fashion, referring to himself as “Spartacus,” uploads committee confidential records to a dropbox account regarding Kavanaugh hearing documents.

Then “thumbs his nose” to fellow senators by saying the Senate is a sham and to quote “I willfully violate these sham rules and accept the consequences that might arise from my actions including expulsion.” Not much common sense there, so where is the censure from that majestic body of governing or is the action of Sen. Booker really such a trivial “misstep” or “misspoke.”

The senator has left the building, he’ll be running for president on the Democratic ticket and is very busy now. He was in Iowa and missed four opportunities to vote with his confreres — or were those bills so unimportant?

Eugene Lewis is a resident of Warrington.