No matter one’s political views, we citizens of the U.S. should be pleased by the determination that our president did not collude with Russia for the 2016 election.

Stan Yavoroski, Furlong

First, Rep. Omar attacks Israel, then she attacks Obama. If Nancy Pelosi doesn’t reel her in, she will cause a Democratic loss in 2020.

Sarah Thomas, Hatboro

Dick Sakulich, in his guest opinion in last Sunday’s Intelligencer, hit the nail on the head. There is no need for U.S. troops to be stationed in South Korea, Europe or Syria, given the economic and military strength of the nations there.

Andrew Mills, Lower Gwynedd