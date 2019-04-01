During my 12-year tenure as the director of operations for the Pennridge School District, I became very familiar with the important role the members of the Pennridge School Board play in district decisions.

What many people in the community may not realize is that fundamental decisions regarding the number and location of our district’s schools rests solely with our elected Pennridge School Board members. It is important that the community know clearly where those running for elected office stand.

Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects was hired by the district to conduct a building utilization study which was delivered in September of 2017, which reviewed the current and projected enrollment of all district schools.

The study projected a decline in enrollment at the elementary school level in the first five years, followed by a stabilization in years five through 10. The study, which is published on the district website, sets forth a range of responses to the decline in enrollment. These options include the closure of schools at the elementary or middle school level. Members of the Pennridge School Board will decide which course of action to take.

As a lifelong Pennridge resident and former administrator, I firmly believe that maintaining our current number of schools is the best scenario for our students, staff and community. Maintaining our current facilities during this period could reduce our current average classroom size by an average of four to six students resulting in a healthier ratio between students and teachers, without any added cost.

More importantly, I believe that closing a school and redistricting students in Pennridge would have a disruptive and negative impact on our community. Again, it is important that in the upcoming school board election, residents know where all candidates — including incumbents — stand on this critical issue.

Jeff Loeffler lives in Perkasie.