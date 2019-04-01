I celebrated my 93rd birthday last month, and although I'm satisfied with living this long, it does really become a numbers game and you hope the numbers continue to rise while maintaining good physical and mental wellness.

There’s one negative that grows each year, despite the loving care and affection by my daughter and sons: a sense of loneliness. The loneliness comes from the reality that most of the people you shared periods of your life with are no longer here. It becomes difficult to associate names with faces and events of the past because you have no one to share those moments with.

A recent unexpected death of a person of our generation made that very clear. I tried to think of some mutual person I could share that sad event with, but there really wasn’t anyone to call.

Another example was the recent death of Dr. Michael Gilberti at age 101, someone who sparked a long-ago memory. As a seventh-grader, we were taken from the junior high school up to the high school football field to see the team practice. I then saw my first football game, and Gilberti was the halfback on that 1936 team. We honored that team some 30 years later, and he came from his surgical position at a Pittsburgh hospital to attend. I knew his family well. His brother Jack owned the Aliquippa Airport on Airport Road in Hopewell Township, and his brother Babe was active in local activities.

Of course, I don’t expect too many people to remember any of those experiences I’ve mentioned. With that in mind, I’m content to enjoy the present and take each day as a gift without any long-range plans, although I’m hoping to take in my Navy ship reunion in Baltimore this fall.

I mentioned in my last article that my daughter, Concetta, had bought a new one-story home to make life easier for my wife and me, and we moved from our home of 44 years to hers. It has been a pleasant move and adjustment to a new lifestyle.

I was pleased to welcome there an out-of-town visitor, Dr. Brian Ceccarelli of Dayton, Ohio, an Aliquippa High School graduate. He is the son of two longtime friends, the late Louis and Stephanie Koda Ceccarelli. I was the best man at their wedding in 1948.

He is an orthopedic surgeon and retired recently to pursue an effort to educate and help young students deal with serious problems affecting their age group: racism, violence, bullying, sexism, and the emotional and physical distress that accompanies these problems. He has given lectures at eight schools and other organizations to address those issues and seek remedies to help young people overcome those anxieties.

He was recently on a YouTube podcast where he had a discussion with host Keith Hawks about the functions of his work and his goals in reaching the many students who are confronted with the problems he addresses. I have posted that podcast on my Facebook page, and he also has a web site, www.itstime2.org. He is assuming all the financing of his lectures, and my hope is that we can all help in promoting his message. He is available to speak at schools in Beaver and Allegheny counties.