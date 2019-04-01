It's awesome being a Philadelphia sports fan these days, especially when today's politics is just a zero-sum game. Now would be an opportune time to turn off Fox News, MSNBC and CNN and turn on NBCSports Philadelphia.

Why read about the Mueller report when you can read about all your local pro sports teams on the Bleacher Report? Why jeer the Senate's Mitch McConnell when you can cheer the Sixers' T.J. McConnell?

Look at what you're missing:

The resurgence of the Phillies last year combined with the acquisition of $330 million superman Bryce Harper had people running to the ticket booth faster than President Donald Trump could rescue the Special Olympics. For obvious reasons. There was a time when watching the Phils was more depressing than watching the list of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates grow. From 2013 to 2017, the Phillies averaged 92.8 losses per season. They almost finished .500 last year, and for a while threatened to make the postseason. Fans are counting on their team still playing in October much more than they are counting on "Medicare for All."

For those who have been paying more attention to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez than to the 76ers, it's your loss. The team only has the fifth-best record in the NBA and is returning to the playoffs. Just three years ago, they finished 10-72. Three years later, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are bona fide All-Stars on an up-and-coming team — less time than it's taken to get that border wall.

And although we'd like to forget about futile efforts yet again to scuttle the Affordable Care Act, we can't forget the Flyers. True, it's been four decades since they won the Stanley Cup, but did you know they have had a losing record only once (2006-07) in the last 24 years, and made the playoffs in 19 of those years. It's easy to overlook how consistently good they have been. Their postseason chances next year are a heckuva lot better than that Green New Deal getting approved.

Of course, we can't help but mention the departure of Super Bowl hero Nick Foles. We knew it was inevitable — like Trump bringing up Hillary Clinton's emails — but it will be difficult seeing him in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform next season. But not as difficult as it would be seeing Bernie Sanders with his hair combed.

Credit must go to the Birds for kicking off 2019 in fine style for Philly sports. After their magical Super Bowl-winning season, they fought and scraped their way back into the playoffs, thanks again largely to Foles' heroics. Even without Foles, our hopes for the Eagles at the Linc next season are significantly higher than our hopes for congressional bipartisanship at the Capitol.

We're not advising anyone to stay home on Election Day, but face it, when it comes to voting, aren't there better candidates on an all-star ballot? But we will offer this advice: Going into the city to watch the Phillies, Flyers, Eagles or Sixers play a game will cost you a couple of hundred dollars, but sitting in front of your TV to watch the president and Congress play at politics could cost you your sanity.