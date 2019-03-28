The Pennsylvania Turnpike has a debt of $11.8 billion, thanks to our legislators passing Act 44 in 2007. This act required the Turnpike Commission to pay $450 million annually to PennDOT.

The Legislature hoped to make Interstate 80 a toll road, but was not permitted to do so.

We have too many legislators getting high salaries, big pensions and other perks. William Penn would be shocked to find his beautiful Pennsylvania now is one of the worst-governed, and probably one of the most-corrupt states in the country.

Joanne Baird, Vanport Township