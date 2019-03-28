Gerrymandering is still poisoning our democracy, and will continue to do so until the state Legislature takes timely, meaningful action to permanently eradicate this scourge.

Despite overwhelming public support for redistricting reform, the Legislature has been tone-deaf. Not all of the Legislature, but certainly the leadership and others who support the status quo.

Here’s what the status quo has delivered to us: uncontested elections, severely marginalized rank-and-file members, stifled debate and transparency, lack of collaboration and compromise between parties, and lack of accomplishment on urgent and potentially devastating issues. Our Legislature is large, expensive and dysfunctional.

Fortunately, citizens across the state will continue to insist upon fairly drawn districts. We will speak to legislators, attend rallies, sign petitions, write letters and give interviews. We will not stop until the Legislature listens and reforms the redistricting process so that it is fair, transparent and includes provisions for accountability.

So far, the majority leadership (House and Senate) has been an obstacle to us and to other reform-minded members of the Legislature. Despite that, the conversation will continue May 2 in Pittsburgh when the Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission, established by Gov. Tom Wolf last year, holds a meeting to solicit input. The goal is to hear from experts and citizens about what can be done to make the process more fair.

Ending the practice of gerrymandering is the antidote our afflicted democracy sorely needs. Please become educated in this matter, get involved and join the movement. See you May 2.

Susan Fudurich, Monaca