It's time for all Americans to take a stand for decency and moral values.

Our president, Donald Trump, condemned one of our fallen heroes, Sen. John McCain, and that is deplorable, especially since the president was nothing more than a draft-dodger himself.

Throughout our lives we learn the difference between right and wrong, good and bad. We choose to live our lives and make decisions concerning our values in life.

We have a president who has no moral values concerning himself or anyone who disagrees with him. He is an embarrassment to our great country and should be ashamed of his behavior.

I am writing this as a Christian man, not representing any political party.

Ed Shaffer, Ohioville