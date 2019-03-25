There has been a lot of talk about getting rid of the Electoral College. This change would be a major undertaking. There might be a compromise: How about proportional allocation of electoral votes within each state? Nebraska and Maine already have this, one in the heartland and one in the northeast.

This system would retain the small state’s ability to have an effect on the election without the large, populous states having all the power. The small states would still have the same number of electoral votes. Plus, it would retain the voices of those in a minority within each state.

As things stand now, a Republican in a largely Democratic state has no voice and the same for a Democrat in a largely Republican state. In addition, candidates spend a large proportion of their time in swing states — states where a few votes translates into a winner-take-all victory for them.

A proportional electoral allocation system would make many states more important to the candidates’ final electoral tally. Many more Americans would be more involved and have a more direct impact on who becomes president. It seems like a win-win situation.

Obviously, there would be winners and losers since many state legislatures have refused to consider this option. Some grassroots pressure might help.

Lee Miller

Gwynedd