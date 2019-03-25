What is the “cost” of smoking cigarettes? Simple question, complex answer. A pack of cigarettes costs but a few dollars. In Pennsylvania, the cost is $6.85 per pack. A pack a day would cost $87,000 over 35 years.

However, the real “cost” is not just the cost of cigarettes. The real cost also includes the cost of medications used to treat the lungs damaged by smoking. A common regimen for treating lungs includes Spiriva, Serevent and Flovent. The cost of these medicines over 24 years that I have used them is $225,000. The real “cost” also includes renting oxygen equipment. My equipment rentals cost $23,000. So, my cost of smoking is $335,000 and growing.

But there is yet another “cost.” The other cost is the loss of the ability to work, stand, talk, walk, shower, dress or in other words, to lead a normal life. I smoked for 35 years. I quit smoking in 1994 and subsequently learned that I had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In 2007, it became necessary for me to wear oxygen while sleeping. In 2017, it became necessary for me to wear oxygen anytime I was ambulatory.

Smoking has long been known to cause heart disease and lung cancer. Many people don’t realize that smoking can also cause vision loss. Studies show smoking causes cataracts and glaucoma. Heavy smokers — 15 cigarettes per day or more — have up to three times the risk of cataracts as nonsmokers.

There is a strong link between smoking and high blood pressure and diabetes, all of which are risk factors for glaucoma. Smoking can increase your chances of getting diabetes. Complications of diabetes made worse by smoking include retinopathy, heart disease, stroke, vascular disease, kidney disease and nerve damage. Research shows that smoking is harmful to your bones, joints and connective tissue.

A study by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons compared joint replacement in smokers and nonsmokers. The study found that smokers had a 10-fold higher revision rate — do over — when compared to nonsmokers. The study found that smokers who had the cup part of the hip joint replaced with a metal prosthesis had almost three times the implant failure rate compared to nonsmokers.

In a study of 164 women with rheumatoid arthritis, researchers found that both current and past smokers had worse symptoms and more joint damage than those who never smoked. Over time, cigarette smoke destroys lung tissue and may trigger changes that grow into cancer.

If you smoke, it’s never too late to benefit from quitting.

Note what happens when a smoker quits. After 20 minutes your heart rate and blood pressure drop. Twelve hours later the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. After 90 days your circulation improves and your lung function increases. Nine months after quitting coughing and shortness of breath decrease.

After one year the risk of coronary heart disease is half that of a continuing smoker. After five years the risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus and bladder are cut in half. After 10 years the risk of dying from lung cancer is half that of a smoker. After 15 years the risk of coronary heart disease is that of a non-smoker.

Simple question, complex answer. The cost of smoking on the body is much more than any reasonable person would want to “pay.” I hope that this story will deter our young folks from ever lighting that first cigarette. I hope it will encourage those who smoke to find a way to stop. The American Lung Association can help.

Wm. David Myres is a resident of Chalfont.