I want to thank letter writer Bonnie Weber for saving me some steps in getting my Real ID.

I was planning to go in a few weeks until I read her letter. I never knew about the requirement that the birth certificate, utility bills, bank statements and Social Security card all have the exact same name. I made the changes the next day so I can get my Real ID.

I agree with her that the government website should provide better information for those wanting a Real ID.

Douglas G. Cafrelli, Aliquippa