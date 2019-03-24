House Bill 583, introduced by state Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Montgomery County, requires any candidate for president or governor to provide five years of IRS returns to get on Pennsylvania’s primary ballot. This is a huge step toward campaign integrity.

Public officers are charged with honesty and fidelity in administration of their office. They have the duty to publicly disclose all material facts. Failure to do so constitutes fraud.

An official violates his fiduciary duties by either withholding material information or by lying about material information. It’s either active or passive.

When measuring obstruction-of-government operations, we consider the official’s conduct in furnishing information to the public. If a candidate withholds information, especially to mislead the public, voters are not concerned with the violation of a specific act, but with the candidate’s conduct in improperly informing, or in misleading, us.

Voters need to know where a candidate’s interests are.

HB 583 has been assigned to the State Government Committee. If you believe that information should be disclosed to the public, please contact Briggs (RepBriggs@pahouse.net) or Committee Chairman Garth Everett (geverett@pahousegop.com) and ask them to schedule a hearing on the bill.

Roger Thomas, Harmony Township